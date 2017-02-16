4-unit apartment proposed in Fourth Plain Village

A A

VANCOUVER – A four-unit apartment building has been proposed in the Fourth Plain Village, according to preapplication documents filed with the City of Vancouver.

The 2,380-square-foot apartment house would be two stories, with two one-bedroom apartments on each floor. Cedar Park LLC is the property owner. The half-acre property is at 2615 Neals Lane.

Developers are scheduled to meet with city planners at 1:30 p.m. March 9. For more information, contact Kristian Corbin at 360-487-7818 or kristian.corbin@cityofvancouver.us.