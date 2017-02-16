AAA: Gas prices steady, may rise with temperatures

A A

VANCOUVER – Gas prices remained steady for yet another week, according to the latest report from AAA Oregon/Idaho.

Vancouver stood pat at $2.64 per gallon of regular unleaded, the same price as last week. Statewide, prices are considerably higher than the national average. Washington posted the third-highest price at $2.73 per gallon, behind Hawaii and California. The rest of the country pays an average of $2.28 per gallon.

Portland clocked in slightly higher than Vancouver: $2.54 per gallon. Oregon, at $2.53 per gallon, logged the sixth-highest gas prices in the country.

The prices are notable, according to AAA Oregon/Idaho, since the cartel of oil producing countries cut production to inflate prices. The cut started Jan. 1, but domestic drilling has kept prices down.

“Production cuts have been tempered by increased drilling and production in North America,” said spokeswoman Marie Dodds. She added that may soon change, though, as the costlier summer-blend gas comes into the market.

“Still, AAA expects pump prices to soon rise due to refinery maintenance and the seasonal switch to summer-blend fuels,” she said.