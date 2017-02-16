Bill seeks amendment on state income tax

A A

Several Central Washington House Republicans are seeking a constitutional amendment that would prohibit a state income tax.

Rep. Matt Manweller, R-Ellensburg, lead sponsor and one of 38 House Republicans who introduced the legislation, said that any talk of an income tax needs to end.

Voters’ will

“We have the opportunity to pass this constitutional amendment and support what the voters of Washington state have told us multiple times — no state income tax,” Manweller said in a news release Wednesday.

Also involved in the effort are Reps. Tom Dent of Moses Lake, Gina McCabe of Goldendale, Bruce Chandler of Sunnyside, and David Taylor of Moxee.

House Joint Resolution 4207 was referred to the House Finance Committee after a first reading Wednesday.

The House bill is a companion to Senate Joint Resolution 8204, which was introduced by several Republicans. A public hearing with the Senate Committee on Ways and Means for the bill occurred Tuesday.