Boys basketball: Kentwood 75, Union 71

Cameron Cranston had 20 points and 13 rebounds, including two offensive rebounds late to keep plays alive within the final 90 seconds, but the Conquerors prevailed in the teams’ 4A West Central/Southwest bi-district semifinal at Tacoma’s Mount Tahoma High School.

Union, which already has qualified for regionals, faces Curtis at 7:45 p.m. Saturday back at Mount Tahoma in the bi-district third/fourth-place game.

Tyler Combs added 17 points and Kai Gamble had 14, but Union committed 20 turnovers.

“It’s tough to win a game with 20 turnovers,” Titans coach Blake Conley said.

KENTWOOD 75, UNION 71

UNION — Keithen Shepard 6, Houston Combs, Zach Reznick 5, Tyler Combs 17, Quinn Lamey 3, Austin Lewis 6, Jalen Brown 0, Kai Gamble 14, Cameron Cranston 20, Jason Franklin Jr., 0, Cole Susee 0. Totals 29 (9) 6-7 71.

KENTWOOD — Huerta 9, Bolton 17, Roggenbach 17, Gill 3, Sheppard 5, LuBoom 20. Totals 29 (9) 6-9 75.

Union 14 19 17 21–71

Kentwood 15 22 20 18–75