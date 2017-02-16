Columbia Credit Union to open new Portland branch

A A

VANCOUVER – Columbia Credit Union announced Thursday it will open its first Oregon branch, and 13th overall, at an upcoming development in the Buckman neighborhood of Southeast Portland.

The block, at Southeast Belmont Street between 10th and 11th Avenues, was a vacant field and home to the Belmont Goats just a few years ago. Now it is being developed into apartments and businesses such as Orchard Supply Hardware and now this new branch of Vancouver-based Columbia Credit Union.

In addition to the financial services, CEO Steve Kenny said the new branch will try to match Portland’s quirks.

“We want to provide value beyond the expected. Things like dog watering stations, bicycle tire pumps and other forms of out-of-the-box thinking are some of the ways we’re looking at providing benefits to the community,” he said.

The branch will open later this year.