Gifford Pinchot National Forest snow report 2/16

Mount St. Helens — Road No. 83 has been reopened and Marble Mountain Sno-Park is accessible again. Marble Mountain and Cougar sno-parks each have about 4 feet of snow or more.

June Lake had 107 inches of snow Wednesday, down 20 inches in the past week.

Upper Wind River — Road No. 30 to the Oldman Pass-Lone Butte area is open again from Carson in Skamania County.

Gifford Pinchot National Forest road No. 90 is closed by snow at Northwoods and the upper end of Swift Reservoir..

Mount Adams — Atkisson, Flattop, Pineside and SnowKing sno-parks all have about 4 feet of snow. Trails at SnowKing and Pineside were groomed last on Friday.

Warmer temperatures during the day, followed by freezing at night, are resulting in icy patches. The snow is most consistent in the afternoons.