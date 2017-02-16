Girls basketball: Prairie 62, Lincoln 53

A A

Prairie opened the second half by scoring the first 16 points to rally past Lincoln of Tacoma in a semifinal game in the 3A bi-district tournament.

The Falcons will play Gig Harbor for the bi-district title at noon Saturday in Puyallup.

The Falcons trailed 24-19 at halftime.

“It was a very physical game and the refs weren’t make many calls,” Prairie coach Hala Corral said. “Our girls could have become really frustrated. But at halftime, we regrouped. They ran the first three plays of the second half flawlessly, which put us on our run.”

Prairie took a 35-24 lead in the third before Lincoln closed with 36-33 by the end of the quarter. But the Falcons sealed the win in the fourth quarter.

“The key for us in the second half is that we kept switching up our defense, and it was throwing them off,” Corral said. “We forced a lot of turnovers.”

Brooke Walling had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Grace Prom had 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Allie Corral added six assists.

PRAIRIE 62, LINCOLN 53

LINCOLN — Brantley 20, N. Frazier 0, Johnson 0, Donahue 2, Archibald 2, Montgomery 2, McCall 19, McAfee 3, Brown 2, Brooks 0. Totals 19 (3) 12-20 53.

PRAIRIE — Allie Corral 2, Jozie Tangeman 3, Mallory Williams 10, Grace Prom 13, Haley Reed 0, Cassidy Gardner 9, Brooke Walling 19. Totals 20 (9) 13-20 62.

Lincoln 15 19 9 10–53

Prairie 15 14 17 16–62