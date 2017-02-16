Girls basketball: Wilson 70, Mountain View 47

A A

Katie Hurst had 16 points and Mollie Doyle had 11, but the Rams of Tacoma made 12 3-pointers on their way to topping Mountain View in a 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district loser-out game at Lacey’s Timberline High School.

The loss ends the Thunder’s season at 10-13.

Jozie Matz, a University of Portland signee, had 24 of her game-high 26 points in the first half for Wilson, and 11 came in the third quarter when it outscored Mountain View 26-9 to take a 49-24 halftime lead.

“She’s a solid player,” Thunder coach Dave McIntosh said.

McIntosh praised his team for its strong season, which included a first-round bi-district victory over Yelm after a 1-5 start in December.

“People weren’t expecting a lot from us,” he said. “We started off slow, but once the girls started believing and trusting our process and coaching staff, they really came together and played well.”

WILSON 70, MOUNTAIN VIEW 47

WILSON — McMillan 10, Stubblefield 0, Matz 26, Grant 9, Maxwell 7, Ayler 6, Lalau 6, Pond 0, Muhammad 0, Frazier 0, WIlliams 0 Harns 6. Totals 28 (12) 2-7 70.

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Eva Winsheimer 4, Kayla Huckins 0, Emily VanNess 0, Dejah Wilson 5, Katie Hurst 16, Bethani Cobb 0, Mollie Doyle 11, Jenna Carlson 0, Arielle Pinzone 3, Gillian Murphy 4, Olivia Hood 0, Annalei Santos 4. Totals 19 (3) 6-7 47.

Wilson 23 26 10 11–70

MV 15 9 14 9–47