High school scoreboard 2-17

A A

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

2A district tournament

Woodland vs. Mark Morris, 8 p.m. at St. Martin’s University

1A district tournament

La Center vs. Forks, 6:30 p.m. at W.F. West

King’s Way Christian vs. Hoquiam, 8 p.m. at W.F. West

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1A district tournament

Elma vs. Seton Catholic, 3:30 p.m. at W.F. West HS

King’s Way Christian vs. Hoquiam, 5 p.m. at W.F. West

WRESTLING

Mat Classic, 10 a.m. at Tacoma Dome

BOYS SWIMMING

4A state meet, 9:45 a.m. at Federal Way

3A state meet, 6:30 p.m. at Federal Way

2A/1A state meet, 2 p.m. at Federal Way

GYMNASTICS

3A/2A individual finals, 11 a.m. at Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall

4A team and all-around finals, 1 p.m. at Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall

BOYS BASKETBALL

4A BI-DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Thursday, Feb. 16

Semifinals

At Mt. Tahoma

Federal Way 82, Curtis 79, 2OT

Kentwood 75, Union 71

Saturday’s game

Third-place game

Curtis (20-3) vs. Union (18-4), 7:45 p.m. at Mt. Tahoma HS

KENTWOOD 75, UNION 71

UNION — Keithen Shepard 6, Houston Combs, Zach Reznick 5, Tyler Combs 17, Quinn Lamey 3, Austin Lewis 6, Jalen Brown 0, Kai Gamble 14, Cameron Cranston 20, Jason Franklin Jr., 0, Cole Susee 0. Totals 29 (9) 6-7 71.

KENTWOOD — Huerta 9, Bolton 17, Roggenbach 17, Gill 3, Sheppard 5, LuBoom 20. Totals 29 (9) 6-9 75.

Union 14 19 17 21—71

Kentwood 15 22 20 18—75

2A DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Thursday, Feb. 16

Loser-out games

Columbia 40, R.A. Long 38

Centralia 57, Tumwater 52

Friday, Feb. 17

Championship

At St. Martin’s, Lacey

Mark Morris (17-5) vs. Woodland (15-5), 8 p.m.

Saturday’s third-place game

Columbia River (14-9) vs. Centralia (16-7), TBA

COLUMBIA RIVER 40, R.A. LONG 38

R.A. LONG — Marcus Maryott, Coby Rothwell 12, Tyrick Lewis-Clark 6, Jacob Thompson 2, Nolan Plank, Jerrod Strong, Conner Wallace 4, Cole Kotera 0, Jacob Childers 6, KeAndre Grimes, Tanner Rybnikar, Keoni Mawae 8. Totals 12 (3) 11-15 40.

COLUMBIA RIVER — Caden Dezort 6, Jacob Hjort 15, Evan Dirksen 0, Nathan Hockhalter 0, Nasseen Gutierrez 0, Spencer Long 13, Jack Armstrong 2, Spencer Black 4. Totals 14 (7) 5-5 38.

R.A. Long 7 14 16 1—38

Col. River 10 8 13 9—40

1A DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Friday’s games

At W.F. West

Winnter-to-state/loser-out

La Center (14-4) vs. Forks (16-7), 6 p.m.

Championship

King’s Way Christian (14-8) vs. Forks (15-7), 7:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON STATE SCORES

Chief Leschi 64, Toutle Lake 61

Shorecrest 70, Squalicum 65

Kings 55, Seattle Academy 38

Mount Baker 59, Overlake School 52

Entiat 50, Moses Lake Christian Academy 37

Pateros 61, Riverside Christian 39

Lummi 57, Chief Kitsap Academy 32

Muckleshoot Tribal School 82, Mount Vernon Christian 58

Neah Bay 73, Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 68

Tacoma Baptist 56, Rainier Christian 37

Bellingham 78, Archbishop Murphy 50

Lynden 84, Liberty 81, OT

Clover Park 64, River Ridge 46

Olympic 64, Fife 54

Colfax 60, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 21

St. George’s 67, Springdale 45

Friday Harbor 54, LaConner 30

Orcas Island 60, Seattle Lutheran 51

Mt. Spokane 54, North Central 45

Shadle Park 54, Kamiakin 49

Nathan Hale 62, West Seattle 52

Rainier Beach 65, Seattle Prep 51

Kamiak 49, Lake Stevens 48

Glacier Peak 56, Monroe 45

Inglemoor 63, Woodinville 60

Bothell 54, Skyline 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4A DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s championship

At Puyallup

Bellarmine (22-1) vs. Camas (16-6), 4 p.m.

3A DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Thursday, Feb. 16

Semifinals

At Olympia

Prairie 62, Lincoln 53

Gig Harbor 54, Bethel 46

Loser-out game

At Timberline

Wilson 70, Mountain View 47

Saturday’s games

Championship

Prairie (20-3) vs. Gig Harbor (19-3), noon at Puyallup

WILSON 70, MOUNTAIN VIEW 47

WILSON — McMillan 10, Stubblefield 0, Matz 26, Grant 9, Maxwell 7, Ayler 6, Lalau 6, Pond 0, Muhammad 0, Frazier 0, WIlliams 0 Harns 6. Totals 28 (12) 2-7 70.

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Eva Winsheimer 4, Kayla Huckins 0, Emily VanNess 0, Dejah Wilson 5, Katie Hurst 16, Bethani Cobb 0, Mollie Doyle 11, Jenna Carlson 0, Arielle Pinzone 3, Gillian Murphy 4, Olivia Hood 0, Annalei Santos 4. Totals 19 (3) 6-7 47.

Wilson 23 26 10 11—70

Mtn. View 15 9 14 9—47

PRAIRIE 62, LINCOLN 53

LINCOLN — Brantley 20, N. Frazier 0, Johnson 0, Donahue 2, Archibald 2, Montgomery 2, McCall 19, McAfee 3, Brown 2, Brooks 0. Totals 19 (3) 12-20 53.

PRAIRIE — Allie Corral 2, Jozie Tangeman 3, Mallory Williams 10, Grace Prom 13, Haley Reed 0, Cassidy Gardner 9, Brooke Walling 19. Totals 20 (9) 13-20 62.

Lincoln 15 19 9 10—53

Prairie 15 14 17 16—62

2A DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Friday, Feb. 17

Championship

At St. Martin’s, Lacey

W.F. West (19-2) vs. Black Hills (19-1), 6 p.m.

Saturday’s third-place game

Mark Morris (15-7) vs. Washougal (15-5), 7 p.m. at Woodland

1A DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s games

Loser-out games

At Centralia

G9, King’s Way Christian (8-10) vs. Hoquiam (8-13), 7:30 p.m.

G10, Elma (12-9) vs. Seton Catholic (14-4), 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Championship

La Center (21-0) vs. Montesano (19-3), 7:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON STATE SCORES

1A West Central District 3

Semifinal

Cascade Christian 48, Coupeville 36

Championship

Seattle Christian 36, Bellevue Christian 34

1B Tri-District

Championship

Clallam Bay 49, Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 46

Evergreen Lutheran 45, Rainier Christian 26

Neah Bay 42, Tulalip Heritage 38

Tacoma Baptist 56, Northwest Yeshiva 22

2A West Central /Sea King

Semifinal

North Kitsap 53, Franklin Pierce 38

White River 42, Port Angeles 31

2B Northeast District 7

Consolation

Colfax 49, Lind-Ritzville 41

Liberty 57, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 44

2B Southwest District 4

Consolation

Adna 56, Napavine 24

Ilwaco 59, Raymond 35

3A MCC-GSL

Consolation

North Central 42, Southridge 41

Championship

Kamiakin 68, Mt. Spokane 62

3A Sea King District 2

Semifinal

Mercer Island 50, Blanchet 44

West Seattle 47, Bellevue 37

3A West Central District 3

Consolation Final

Timberline 49, Peninsula 38

Wilson 70, Mountain View 47

Semifinal

Gig Harbor 54, Bethel 46

Prairie 62, Lincoln 53

4A North Central District 6

First Round

Moses Lake 58, Wenatchee 36

Sunnyside 55, Eastmont 32

4A Northwest District 1

Consolation

Kamiak 57, Jackson 44

Championship

Glacier Peak 60, Lake Stevens 41

4A Sea-King District 2

Consolation

Eastlake 63, Skyline 52

Championship

Woodinville 52, Bothell 48

4A West Central District 3

Consolation

Curtis 61, Rogers (Puyallup) 50

Kentlake 56, Todd Beamer 39

GYMNASTICS

3A/2A STATE MEET

At Tacoma Dome

Team scores — 1, Holy Names 176.725; 2, Kamiakin 173.825; 3, Lake Washington 172.050; 4, Mount Spokane 165.725; 5, Columbia River 159.875; 6, Port Angeles 152.200; 7, Sehome 150.450; 8, Timberline 139.975.

Individual results

All-Around — 1, Sydney Griswold (Sammamish) 37.975; 2, Elena Fowler (Holy Names) 37.800; 3, Audrey Arnold (Lake Washington) 37.225. Also: 10, Kylee Tjensvold (Ridgefield) 35.625; 11, Sarah Ellis (Columbia River) 35.575.

Local qualifiers for event finals

(Top 16 advance; scores reset for finals)

Bars — 7t, Kylee Tjensvold (Ridgefield) 9.025; 15t, Nina Evans (Mountain View) 8.650.

Beam — 8, Kylee Tjensvold (Ridgefield) 9.225; 11t, Sarah Ellis (Columbia River) 9.100.

Floor — None.

Vault — 4t, Sarah Ellis (Columbia River) 9.425; 12t, Nina Evans (Mountain View) 9.050.