Jury of 7 women, 5 men seated for new Oregon refuge trial

PORTLAND — A jury of seven women and five men, as well as four alternates, has been selected to hear the trial of four men who joined Ammon Bundy at last winter’s armed takeover of a wildlife refuge in southeastern Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that the jury was chosen after attorneys for both the prosecution and the defense interviewed about 58 prospective jurors out of a pool of 1,000 people. The trial is expected to begin next week.

This is the second trial in connection to the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. Last fall, jurors acquitted Bundy and six others.

The defendants now on trial include Duane Ehmer, Jason Patrick, Jake Ryan and Darryl Thorn. All are accused of conspiring to impede Interior Department employees through the use of force, threats or intimidation.