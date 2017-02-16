Mudslide blocks I-5 near Woodland

A A

Northbound Interstate 5 is expected be closed for many hours due to a large mudslide near milepost 22, north of Woodland.

The slide occurred around 3:50 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off I-5 at exit 22, Dike Access Road. Emergency management officials in Cowlitz County issued a statement via Twitter that the closure is expected to remain in place all night. Trucks may park for the night at the Clark County Fairgrounds, off Northeast 179th Street.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reported traffic over the closest detour route, Green Mountain Road, was creeping at 5 mph as drivers overloaded the road. Only cars are being allowed, not trucks. Longview and points north can also be reached via U.S. Highway 30 in Oregon.

The slide has led to the cancellation of 1A district high school basketball games at Centralia involving Clark County schools: King’s Way Christian and Seton Catholic. The games will now be played Friday afternoon and evening.

The slurry of mud cascaded down the steep hillside and across the highway, sweeping up one vehicle, a large pickup truck, in the process. The debris flow then forced the vehicle against the guardrail. No injuries were reported.

On Twitter, Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn reported a nearly seven-foot pothole in the right and center lanes of southbound I-5 at milepost 26 near Woodland. He said southbound traffic is not being affected by the pothole.

WSDOT spokesman Bart Treece said the agency is still trying to get more information on the situation. WSDOT maintenance crews were on scene shortly after the incident to assess the hillside.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

The slide and pothole occurred after an extraordinarily wet period, even by this winter’s standards. In the six hours ended at 4 p.m., 0.64 inch of rain was recorded at Vancouver’s Pearson Field, and all of the region is under a flood advisory until 7:45 p.m. More showers are in the forecast, though the heaviest rain seems to have passed.

In December 2015, a mudslide close to where the current slide is located closed traffic on the northbound side of the highway for more than a day.

This story will be updated.