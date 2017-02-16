Oregon man charged with murder in Valentine’s Day killing

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man has made his first court appearance in connection with the shooting death of his estranged wife.

The Democrat-Herald reports that 33-year-old Jason Garlinghouse of Lebanon was arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday.

Police say Garlinghouse called 911 to report the shooting on Valentine’s Day, telling a dispatcher his wife had attacked him.

Police found Sparki Sue Garlinghouse dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

A probable cause affidavit says she was holding a bread knife in one hand and clutching a set of keys and two children’s backpacks in the other.

The couple had reportedly been separated at the time and were in the middle of a custody battle.