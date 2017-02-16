Prep roundup: Three locals make individual finals at 3A/2A/1A gymnastics

A A

Kylee Tjensvold of Ridgefield, Nina Evans of Mountain View and Sarah Ellis of Columbia River advance to the individual apparatus finals Thursday at the 3A/2A/1A state gymnastics meet in Tacoma.

Columbia River placed fifth out eight in the team standings with 159.875. Holy Names of Seattle won the team title at 176.725.

Tjensvold was the top local placer in the all-around, placing 10th with a score of 35.625. Ellis was 11th at 35.575.

Tjensvold advance to Friday’s finals in the bars and beam, Ellis advanced in the beam and vault, and Evans advanced in the bars and vault.

1A DISTRICT BASKETBALL GAMES POSTPONED: The landslide that closed Interstate 5 at Woodland Thursday forced the postponement of the 1A Southwest District consolation games in Centralia between Seton Catholic and Elma , and King’s Way Christia and Hoquiam.

Those games were rescheduled for Friday at Chehalis W.F. West High School. Seton Catholic-Elma will tip-off at 3:30 p.m. followed by King’s Way-Hoquiam at 5 p.m. The games will be part of a quadrupleheader at W.F. West.