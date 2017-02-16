Restaurants, schools impacted by ‘Day Without Immigrants’ protest

A A

Upscale restaurants canceled long-standing reservations. Some ubiquitous fast-casual chains were closed. And teachers posted pictures on social media of their empty classrooms.

Immigrants across the country were on strike Thursday to highlight their importance to the American economy to a new administration that has taken a hard line stance on immigration policies.

The strike, spurred by a social-media campaign, calls for immigrants to not come into work, avoid spending money and not send their children to school. It spans across all businesses, but it’s the restaurant industry – where immigrants make up nearly 23 percent of the national workforce, according to data compiled by the Institute for Immigration Research at George Mason University – that seems to be affected most by the strike.

Scores of restaurants in Washington, Minneapolis, New York, Phoenix and beyond shuttered for the day. Some schools and day-care centers also were closed, with teachers reporting low attendance numbers on social media.

“What a powerful message! My classroom is empty!” a middle school teacher in Minnesota tweeted.

In the Washington region, where about 48 percent of people working in the restaurant industry were born in a foreign country, dozens of restaurants were closed. Food service operations in the Senate were operating on reduced hours. Sweetgreen is closing its 20 or so fast-casual salad outposts in the region. And celebrity chef Jos? Andr?s – a Spanish immigrant who is in a legal battle with President Donald Trump after he backed out of a contract to open a restaurant in D.C.’s Trump International Hotel after Trump made anti-immigrant statements – is closing a number of his restaurants in the region.

Other restaurants are opting to stay open with limited menu options.

It’s unclear how many people are participating in the strike, but Clarissa Martinez, the deputy vice president at the National Council of La Raza – a national Latino advocacy organization – said it’s already sending a strong message.

“In a time when the administration doesn’t seem to see anything positive about the immigrant community,” Martinez said, “having small business owners, chefs and their workers challenge that notion and give voice to the very real ways immigrants contribute to society is very significant.”

Critics of the strike say that immigrants who entered the country illegally should not be protected. Employers and participants of the strike are not distinguishing between who is in the country legally and who is undocumented.