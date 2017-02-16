Snow impedes tracking Oregon wolf population

A A

Salem, Ore. – Heavy snow in Oregon in recent months has caused problems for wildlife officials in charge of tracking the state’s wolf population.

The Capital Press reported Wednesday that the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said winter weather in northeast Oregon has delayed surveys of wolf packs. As a result, the annual wolf report will be delayed a month.

The report will be delivered to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission on April 21. It is usually released in March and includes updates on population numbers and information on breeding pairs in the state. That information helps inform the state’s Wolf Management and Conservation plan.