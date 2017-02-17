Amboy woman convicted again of vehicular assault

A A

Shaun Johnson sat with her head in her hands as a jury once again convicted her of vehicular assault in connection with a 2013 crash that resulted in the amputation of a Battle Ground teen’s lower leg.

The Clark County jury deliberated seven hours before handing down its decision shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. The conviction was based on prosecution claims that Johnson was under the influence of methamphetamine when she struck then-16-year-old Justin Carey as he waited for a school bus along Northeast 82nd Avenue in Battle Ground.

Johnson, 50, of Amboy was convicted in spring 2015 of the same charge and others, and was sentenced to three years in prison. However, a state appeals court in July overturned her convictions for vehicular assault and methamphetamine possession after finding that the Clark County sheriff’s deputy who found the drug in her purse had searched it illegally.

The prosecution had used the methamphetamine as evidence in her first trial to prove she was under the influence. The appeals court ruled that the drug evidence was erroneously allowed during Johnson’s trial.

In her retrial, a motorist who had stopped to help Johnson after the crash testified that she observed signs of methamphetamine use. Johnson was reportedly jittery, skittish, paranoid and had trouble focusing. A drug recognition expert also recognized signs of drug use hours after the crash. He determined that her behavior didn’t match what would be expected of someone on pain medication.

Johnson had told detectives she had used methamphetamine two days prior. Her blood, which was drawn seven hours after the crash, later tested positive for methamphetamine. Senior Deputy Prosecutor Kasey Vu argued that the evidence indicates Johnson used the drug within hours of the crash based on the concentration in her blood.

This story will be updated.