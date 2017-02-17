Bottelberghe has record-setting day at 2A state swimming

A A

Clark County swimmers got off to a fast start Friday at the state swimming championships in Federal Way, with hopes of going even faster Saturday.

Jacob Bottelberghe of Columbia River set Class 2A meet records in qualifying No. 1 in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

Bottelberghe cut three seconds off his entry time in the 200 free, swimming in 1 minute, 40.62 seconds. That broke the previous state mark of 1:40.78 set by Steve Cholera of Renton in 2012. Bottelberghe, a junior, was five seconds faster than the No. 2 qualifier for Saturday’s finals.

Isaiah Ross of Washougal qualified third in 1:46.20.

Bottelberghe’s top time in the 100 breaststroke of 55.13 also cut three seconds off his entry time and smashed the previous meet record of 57.50 by James Scott of Steilacoom in 2015.

Bottelberghe also helped River’s 200 free relay qualify No. 1 in a time of 1:32.27. River’s 200 medley relay qualified fourth in 1:41.43.

River’s Rob Mead advanced No. 2 in the 100 freestyle (47.96) and No. 3 in the 100 backstroke (52.88). Also advancing to Saturday’s championship finals were Joe Dodd of Hockinson in the 50 free (eighth, 22.73), Ross in the 500 free (fourth, 4:49.69), Sam Walker of Columbia River in the 500 free (seventh, 4:53.17).

Camas’ Mark Kim was the top qualifier three events in the 4A meet Friday morning. Kim came in No. 1 in the 200 free in 1:43.19 and 500 free in 4:36.59, as well as with Camas’ 200 free relay (1:27.24).

Tom Utas of Camas was the top qualifier in the 50 free (21.13). Heritage’s Maksim Dolbinin qualified sixth (21.90).

Dolbinin qualified third in the 100 free (47.65) ahead of a trio of local swimmers — Utas (fourth, 47.67), Camas’ Finn McClone (seventh, 48.61) and Camas’ Christopher Xia (eighth, 48.90).

McClone (54.31) and Fadlovich (54.63) qualified sixth and seventh in the 100 backstroke.

Other locals reaching Saturday’s championship finals were the Camas 200 medley relay (third, 1:37.73), the Camas 400 free relay (third, 3:13.43), Camas’ Jaden Kim (third, 52.21) and Union’s Andrew Chang (eighth, 53.05) in the 100 butterfly, and Eric Wu of Camas in the 100 breaststroke (seventh, 58.75).

Mountain View’s Jacob McCarthy was the lone local to make the championship finals in the 3A meet. McCarthy will be seeded sixth (53.18) in Saturday finals.

Results from the 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 free relay were not available.