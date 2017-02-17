Deere raises profit forecast amid signs of recovery

A A

Moline, Ill. – Deere & Co., the world’s biggest maker of farm machinery, raised its 2017 profit outlook and pointed to signs that the worst may be over in a yearslong industry slump.

Sales of the company’s signature green-and-yellow agriculture and turf equipment will rise about 3 percent in the fiscal year through October, while construction and forestry sales will climb about 7 percent, it said Friday. That follows positive signs recently in the machinery market, with North American tractor inventories starting to moderate. Deere shares rose as much as 2.7 percent to a record in New York.