Emergency road repair closes some lanes near Woodland

Drivers of Interstate 5 near Woodland should be ready for some unusual driving conditions.

Two lanes of southbound Interstate 5 between milepost 26 and milepost 27 near Woodland are closed until further notice so crews can make emergency roadway repairs.

Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation are doing emergency work where large chunk of pavement separated from the roadway.

It’s unclear how long the work will take.

The speed limit between Todd Road and Dike Access Road is reduced to 60 mph.

WSDOT is urging drivers to delay unnecessary trips or take alternate routes if possible.

One lane of northbound I-5 is still closed near milepost 22.6, close to Dike Road north of Woodland after yesterday’s mudslide.

The slide occurred just before 4 p.m yesterday afternoon and blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 and blocked freeway traffic for five hours.Road crews cleared two lanes at about 9 p.m.