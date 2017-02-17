King’s Way Christian boys deal frustrating defeat to Hoquiam

A A

CHEHALIS — It came down to a final shot: Skyler Freeman’s 3-point attempt at the top of the key as time expired that if made, would have sent Friday’s district title game with Hoquiam into overtime.

But in no way did King’s Way Christian’s chances at repeating as 1A Southwest District IV boys basketball champions come a single play.

No, it was a culmination of factors — “dumb plays,” as Knights coach Daven Harmeling put it — throughout the game that led to their 64-61 defeat to the Grizzlies at W.F. West High School.

While King’s Way did not defend its district title, Hoquiam (16-7 overall), with a WIAA RPI of 35, won its first district crown since 2004. That team went onto win the 2A state title to finish the season undefeated.

For Harmeling, he can live with the several missed point-blank shots by the Knights, but what was difficult to swallow was the defense, calling it a lack of alertness and communication when defending the 3.

“That killed us tonight,” he said.

Hoquiam finished 22 of 49, including 9 of 19 from 3-point range. On the flip side, King’s Way made just 11 of 31 on 3s.

“Their best is better than our best,” Harmeling said of Hoquiam. “And when you play the game in a way that allows them to play their best you don’t have much of a chance.”

King’s Way trailed by nine at the 4:02 mark of the fourth before a flurry of 3s — two by Joe Mills and another by Freeman — made it as close as a one-possession game three times in the final 1:58.

Freeman finished with 16 points, and Joe Mills added 14 and Matt Garrison had 12. Karter Graves, who had early foul trouble, also had all six of his points on two 3s in the final eight minutes.

While the Knights (14-10) already have clinched a spot in next week’s 1A regional against an opponent and location to be determined, frustration was evident on the Knights’ players’ faces postgame because of factors in their control they let slip, Harmeling said.

“They knew they left some things that were in their control they didn’t do,” he said.

Jack Adams and Jace Varner led Hoquiam with 16 points apiece.

Hoquiam 64, King’s Way Christian 61

King’s Way: Nick Pulicella 5, Karter Graves 6, Matt Garrison 12, Skyler Freeman 16, Joe Mills 14, Jared Jarvi 2, Koby Kimball 6. Totals 22 (11) 6-13 61.

Hoquiam: Zach Spradlin 9, Anthony Nash 11, Jack Adams 16, Jace Varner 16, Jared Steen 8, Victor James 4. Totals 22 (9) 11-23 64.

KW: 10 17 13 21 — 61

Hoq: 13 19 13 19 — 64