NASCAR driver Greg Biffle won’t race full time this season

A A

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR driver and Clark County native Greg Biffle won’t race full time this season.

Biffle announced Friday via Twitter that he has accepted a recurring role as a guest analyst on NBC Sports’ “NASCAR America” show. He says his debut is March 1.

He adds that “if the right opportunity arises, I may return to the driver’s seat.”

Biffle and Roush Fenway Racing parted ways at the end of 2016 after 19 seasons, the last 14 in the Cup series. Biffle, who had driven the No. 16 Ford since 2002, called it a “mutual agreement we started working on many months ago.”

The 47-year-old Vancouver, native won 19 races in NASCAR’s top series and twice contended for the Cup championship late in the season. His most recent victory was in 2013 at Michigan.

Biffle is the third top-tier NASCAR veteran to announce he won’t drive this season. Tony Stewart has retired and Carl Edwards announced Jan. 11 that he would no longer race.