Port of Vancouver to host more tours

VANCOUVER – Citing the popularity of its tours in previous years, the Port of Vancouver said Monday it will host 10 public tours this year — two more than last year.

“We get great feedback and interest in our public tours, so much so that we’ve added four tours to our schedule since 2015,” said Ryan Hart, chief external affairs officer for the port, in a statement. “We appreciate the community participation and look forward to helping more people get to know their port in 2017.”

The tours are a chance for the public to meet the industries that work at the port and get a better grasp on maritime trade and the global marketplace. The port ships and receives cargo including steel, grain and automobiles.

The tour dates are

• 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 22.

• 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 11.

• 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 22.

• 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 11.

• 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 24.

• 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 7.

• 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 24.

• 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 15.

• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1.

• 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14.

Reservations are required and fill up quickly, according to the port. For more information call 360-693-3611 or email RSVP@portvanusa.com in advance.