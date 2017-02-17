Retired sheriff’s office K-9 Dash died Friday

A A

Dash, a retired police dog who worked for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office from 2009 until retiring in 2013, died Friday, the sheriff’s office announced.

Dash worked with sheriff’s Deputy Seth Brannan tracking suspects and drugs, and he participated in the regional SWAT team and wilderness marijuana grow eradication programs, according to the sheriff’s office.

After retirement, he settled into a life as the Brannan family’s pet. He underwent emergency surgery in 2014 to repair a stomach flip; it removed his spleen and 20 percent of his stomach.