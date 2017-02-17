SWAT team called to Vancouver home for welfare check

A A

Streets in Vancouver’s Maplewood neighborhood have re-opened after police surrounded a residence and detained a man, police said.

Police were called to 3715 East 18th Street at about 9:15 a.m. to check on the welfare of a resident, but a person at that house is known to have a weapon, Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.

Members of the SWAT team who are already on duty are responding to the call, Kapp said. Streets in the area were closed but have since re-opened.

After staging officers in the area around the house, which took about two hours, officers used a robot to approach the residence and used a flashbang, at which point a man exited, according to emergency radio traffic monitored by the Columbian.

He was taken into custody, Kapp said. Police are writing a search warrant to search the residence and are expected to remain on scene for several hours, Kapp said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.