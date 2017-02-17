Vancouver business fined by Department of Ecology

A A

Vancouver – Vancouver business East Fisher Quarry was fined $1,000 by the Department of Ecology for permit violations.

A news release from Ecology said the Quarry was cited in November for failing to “maintain and implement best management practices to prevent stormwater runoff” as was outlined in its permit. The company also failed to modify its stormwater pollution prevention plan as required.

Ecology issued $380,900 in penalties of $1,000 or more in October through December 2016. The amounts owed may be reduced by settlements or court rulings. The collected funds go to the state’s general fund or to accounts dedicated to pollution prevention.