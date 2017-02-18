Arrest made after police find body during welfare check

A A

A man was arrested after Vancouver Police found a body in a house in the Maplewood neighborhood Friday during a welfare check.

Kenneth Jay Moore, 45, was booked into Clark County Jail on suspicion of Assault I and Murder I, according to a release from the police department. Moore was the man who exited the house at 3715 E. 18th St. on Friday after SWAT officers was called in.

Police responded to a welfare call at 9:15 a.m. Friday from a friend who had not been able to reach one of the residents of the for a few days. When the police arrived, they encountered a man with a gun and called the SWAT officers.

The response closed roads around the house as officers tried repeatedly to contact those inside. Officers eventually deployed a robot to approach the residence and used a “flash bang,” a nonlethal explosive device that temporarily disorients a target’s senses.

The male exited the home at around 11:15 a.m. Friday and was taken into custody. SWAT personnel then found the body inside the home. According to the release, the Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit will continue the investigation and will be executing a search warrant to enter the residence and begin processing the scene.