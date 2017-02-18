Bailey helps bounce Columbia River boys

A A

CENTRALIA — Hodges Bailey will haunt the Columbia River boys basketball team this offseason.

The Chieftains went 2-0 this postseason against other teams, but 0-2 against Bailey and the Centralia Tigers.

Bailey scored 36 points Saturday night, leading Centralia to a 71-64 victory in the third-place game of the Class 2A District 4 boys basketball tournament at Centralia College.

The victory sends Centralia to the state regional round.

The loss ends Columbia River’s season.

Centralia opened this tournament with a win over Columbia River last week. Bailey scored 26 in that game.

The two teams found each other again in the bracket — this one a win-or-be-done contest.

And like last week, Centralia took an early lead and never relinquished it in the second half. And like last week, Columbia River kept it close. Yet every time the Chieftains made a move, Centralia would counter.

Usually, it was Hodges, who was 9 of 17 from the floor, with four 3-pointers. He also made his first 13 free throws, finishing 14 of 15 from the line.

Jacob Hjort scored 31 points for the Chieftains, including 23 in the second half as he tried to will his team to state. Spencer Long added 13 points for River. Spencer Black got seven points, 13 rebounds, and three blocked shots.

The Chieftains also got a boost from Nasseen Gutierrez, who came off the bench to record seven points, seven rebounds, and three blocked shots.

In the end, though, the Chieftains had no answer for Bailey.

The Chieftains twice cut the deficit to three points in the third quarter. Bailey responded with a 3-pointer the first time and Centralia’s Layne Pertzborn got a three-point play on the other.

Columbia River never had the ball with a chance to tie in the second half.

CENTRALIA 71, COLUMBIA RIVER 64

COLUMBIA RIVER — Nate Snook 0, Caden Dezort 3, Jacob Hjort 31, Evan Dirksen 0, Nasseen Gutierrez 7, Spencer Long 13, Jack Armstrong 3, Spencer Black 7. Totals 22 (6) 14-23 64.

CENTRALIA — Layne Pertzborn 10, Jordan Thomas 12, Hodges Bailey 36, Tyler Ashmore 9, Cale Shute 4, Jackson Grimm 0. Totals 20 (5) 26-33 71.

Col. River 6 13 20 25–64

Centralia 12 14 20 25–71