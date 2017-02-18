Boys basketball: Union 75, Curtis 60

A A

Union 75, Curtis 60 — The Titans shot well and won the third-place game at the 4A bi-district tournament at Mt. Tahoma High School.

Union (19-4) made nine 3-pointers led by Zach Reznick’s 5 of 7 from long range. Reznick led all scorers with 23 points.

Austin Lewis had 14 points, and Tyler Combs had 12 for Union. Keithen Shepard had nine assists and four steals.

“We’ve really been focused and playing well,” Union coach Blake Conley said.

UNION 75, CURTIS 60

UNION (19-4) — Keithen Shepard 2, Houston Combs 0, Zach Reznick 23, Tyler Combs 12, Quinn Lamey 2, Austin Lewis 14, Jalen Brown 0, Kai Gamble 4, Cameron Cranston 16, Jason Franklin Jr. 0, Cole Susee 0, Aiden Nellor 2. Totals 31 (9) 4-9 75.

CURTIS (20-4) — Brown 4, Z.Paulsen 6, Ward 7, Franklin 2, Parker 2, Dialio 11, Moore 8, Arthur 2, Williams-Byrd 2, J.Paulsen 16. Totals 24 (5) 7-8 60.

Union 25 12 28 10–75

Curtis 18 13 17 12–60