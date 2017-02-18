Girls basketball: Bellarmine 41, Camas 36

A A

It was a bad news/good news kind of day for the Camas girls basketball teams.

First, the bad news. The Papermakers had their 13-game winning streak snapped on Saturday, falling to Bellarmine Prep of Tacoma 41-36 in the championship game at the 4A bi-district tournament.

The good news came a couple of hours later when Bothell, top ranked in the WIAA’s RPI ranking, lost to Eastlake. That moved Camas to the No. 8 seed, assuring the Papermakers of a trip to the Tacoma Dome.

Camas will face Kentlake in the 4A regional round next week. The winner of that game will advance to the state quarterfinals, while the loser will move to the round of 12 in the Tacoma Dome.

It could have been a good news/good news day, but Camas went cold in the fourth quarter against Bellarmine.

The Papermakers only scored two points in the final period, but still lead 36-34 with three minutes to go.

Bellarmine took a 38-36 lead with 50 seconds to go and missed a free throw. But the Lions got the rebound and sealed the win from the free throw line.

Camas’ last loss came on Dec. 30 to Bellarmine Prep.

Haley Hanson scored eight points and Courtney Clemmer had seven for Camas.

BELLARMINE 41, CAMAS 36

BELLARMINE — Garcia 8, S.Smith 23, Hagle 2, Frazier 5, Reed 0, Bordeaux 2, M.Smith 0, Gatpatan 1, Joyce 0. Totals 15 (1) 8-15 41.

CAMAS — Meghan Finley 2, Jillian Webb 6, Teague Schroeder 5, Haley Hanson 8, Maggie Wells 0, Emma Jones 6, Madison Freemon 2, Courtney Clemmer 7. Totals 15 (5) 1-2 36.

Bellarmine 7 8 17 9–41

Camas 8 9 17 2–36