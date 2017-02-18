Girls basketball: Gig Harbor 44, Prairie 26

A A

The Falcons went cold after lead 14-9 in the first quarter and fell to Gig Harbor (20-3) in the 3A bi-district championship game at Puyallup High School.

“The ball just wouldn’t go in,” Prairie coach Hala Corral said of her team’s 12 points over the last three quarters of the game. “It literally went in and out, in and out. Then you start to press and it just got worse.”

Corral gave credit to Gig Harbor’s defense for shutting down the Falcons (20-4).

Brooke Walling led the Falcons in scoring with 12 points. She averaged 18 points and 9.5 rebounds over the four bi-district tournament games.

GIG HARBOR 44, PRAIRIE 26

PRAIRIE (20-4) — Allie Corral 3, Kazz Parks 0, Jozie Tangeman 6, Mallory Williams 2, Grace Prom 0, Haley Reed 0, Cassidy Gardner 3, Brooke Walling 12. Totals 10 (3) 3-3 26.

GIG HARBOR (20-3) — Nordquist 2, Maxwell 18, Emery 2, Shields 9, Wilett 13. Totals 18 (8) 0-0 44.

Prairie 14 5 4 3–26

Gig Harbor 9 13 10 12–44