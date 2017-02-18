Girls basketball: La Center 66, Montesano 64

A A

La Center made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to win the Class 1A District 4 girls basketball championship.

Bethany Whitten hit two of the 3-pointers, and Molly Edwards and Taylor Stephens each connected from long range, and the Wildcats needed them in this game that was always close.

Taylor Mills led La Center with 20 points, including 10 in the third quarter to keep the Wildcats within two points.

La Center improved to 22-0 with its second consecutive district crown.

Mills also grabbed nine rebounds.

Molly Edwards had five assists, and Stephens had four steals.

La Center will next play in the state regional game for seeding purposes. The Wildcats are assured a trip to the Yakima Valley SunDome for the Class 1A state tournament.

LA CENTER 66, MONTESANO 64

LA CENTER — Laynie Erickson 2, Alyssa McKnight 0, Whitley Seter 10, Molly Edwards 3, Bethany Whitten 10, Taylor Mills 20, Taylor Stephens 11 Totals 27 (8) 4-9 66.

MONTESANO — Quinn 3, Bartlett 4, Talley 4, Toyra 15, Fioch 13, Spradlin 25. Totals 21 (9) 13-21 64.

La Center 16 14 16 20–66

Montesano 16 16 16 16–64