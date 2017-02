High school scoreboard 2/18

A A

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

4A bi-district tournament

Curtis vs. Union, 7:45 p.m. at Mt. Tahoma HS

2A district tournament

Columbia River vs. Centralia, 7 p.m. at Centralia College

1B bi-district playoff

Columbia Adventist vs. Yakama Tribal, 6:30 p.m. at Montesano HS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4A bi-district tournament

Bellarmine vs. Camas, 4 p.m.

3A bi-district tournament

Prairie vs. Gig Harbor, noon at Puyallup

2A district tournament

Mark Morris vs. Washougal, 7 p.m. at Woodland

1A district tournament

Third-place game, 6 p.m. at Kelso

La Center vs. Montesano, 7:30 p.m. at Kelso

WRESTLING

Mat Classic, 10 a.m.; placing matches at 2 p.m. at Tacome Dome

BOYS SWIMMING

4A state meet, 9:30 a.m. at King Couty Aquatic Center, Federal Way

3A state meet, 7 p.m. at KCAC

2A/1A state meet, 2:15 p.m. at KCAC

GYMNASTICS

4A individual finals, 11 a.m. at Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall

Wrestling

4A State Championships

At the Tacoma Dome

LOCAL RESULTS

BATTLE GROUND

152 – Izaiah Duran def. Stephen Littrell (Monroe) 17-5; def. Justin Sipila (Tahoma) by injury default.

160 – James Rogers p. Rory Felder (Monroe) 3:34; def. Nathan Marin (South Kitsap) 3-0.

CAMAS

126 – Tanner Craig lost to Cameron Hanson (Tahoma) 11-0; p. Bo Madera (Federal Way) 2:06; def. Patrick Wheeler (Curtis) 8-2.

132 – Rylan Thompson def. Tyson Mowrey (Hazen) 3-2; lost to Josiah Rodriguez (Sunnyside) 4-3; p. Jake Treece (Enumclaw) 3:55.

160 – Isaac Duncan lost to Warren Han (Kamiak) 17-6; p. Jalen Ureta (Kentwood) 0:50; lost to Bryan Krych (Lewis and Clark) 12-5, eliminated.

182 – Sam Malychewski def. Casey Cramer (Puyallup) 7-6; lost to Cole Washburn (Auburn) 8-2; def. Josh Erling (Glacier Peak) 20-4.

220 – Dylan Ingram def. Tre Killings (Rogers-Puyallup) 15-0; def. Cayden Herbert (Mariner) 7-1.

HERITAGE

138 – Alex Newberry lost to Alex Lopez (Kentlake) 13-8; lost to Levi Weaver (Mariner) 9-1, eliminated.

SKYVIEW

182 – Jackson McKinney p. Dylan Sanders (Rogers-Puyallup) 3:31; p. Sam Onischenko (Auburn Riverside) 0:58.

285 – Kevin Kruse lost by pin to Sam Glover (Davis) 2:54; lost by pin to Charlie Baumann (Newport) 2:08, eliminated.

UNION

113 – Aaron Avery lost by pin to Ryan Wheeler (Curtis), 0:38; def. Mikah Fathers (Auburn Riverside) 4-2; lost to Kalel Salcedo (Sumner) 10-3, eliminated.

120 – Vitaly Manolov def. Andy Sandhu (Kentwood) 8-1; def. Jose Campos (Sunnyside) 3-1.

120 – Ethan Rotondo p. Sakhan Son (Kent-Meridian) 5:21; def. Devin Gentz (South Kitsap) 12-3.

126 – Noah Talavera lost to Jordan Martinez (Tahoma) 12-5; def. Kyle Russell (Todd Beamer) 11-2; lost to Cameron Hanson (Tahoma) 11-4, eliminated.

145 – J.J. Talavera def. Deyondre Davis (South Kitsap) 15-5; p. Duncan Harrison (Mount Si) 4:46.

145 – Danny Snediker p. Devin Neal (Curtis) 3:23; lost to Ryden Fu (Tahoma) 7-1; def. Deyondre Davis (South Kitsap) 21-12.

152 – Tommy Strassenberg def. Anthony Armad (Kamiak) 11-3; p. Julian Fryberg (Lake Stevens) 1:06.

152 – Six Buck lost to Nolan Martinez (Puyallup) 9-7; def. Ethan Vaughan (Tahoma) 11-7; def. Zack Allen (Kentwood) 11-10.

3A State Championships

At the Tacoma Dome

LOCAL RESULTS

EVERGREEN

120 – Ryan Logan lost to Abdi Farah (Rainier Beach) 6-5; def. Stephan Erosa (Everett) 2-1; def. Evan Tracy (Bonney Lake) 4-3.

170 – Jedidiah Shaver lost to Adam Benson (Timberline) 12-4; def. Markutio Hamaker (O’Dea) 3-0; lost by pin to Spear Kajumulo (Roosevelt) 2:48, eliminated.

170 – Dylan Goodpaster def. Drew Ramsey (Peninsula) 11-0; lost by pin to Abdoulie Jatta (Edmonds Woodway) 5:05; def. Tyler Losch (Yelm) 7-4.

182 – Kevin Williams lost by pin to J.J. Dixon (Lincoln), 0:38; p. Zach Jones (Rainier Beach) 2:59; lost to Nick Dugin (Oak Harbor) 4-2, eliminated.

HUDSON’S BAY

138 – Jon McMillan def. Dustin Johnson (Eastside Catholic) 8-2; lost by pin to Rece Quintana (Kamiakin) 5:21; def. Judah Dorsey (Redmond) 7-2.

160 – Angel Castillo lost to Duncan Heger (Eastside Catholic) 3-1; lost to Kaesen Ludwig (Bonney Lake) 7-4, eliminated.

220 – Casey Wishon lost to Generous Yeh (Edmonds-Woodway) 4-0; def. Justin Mcauley (Squalicum) 8-2; lost to Will Willsey (Lincoln) 13-4, eliminated.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

132 – Eli Dickenson lost to Elijah Duncombe (Lincoln) 7-3; def. David Sy (Franklin) 4-2; lost to Joey Chavez (Kamiakin) 9-0, eliminated.

182 – Alton Culver def. Roger Kaffer (Peninsula) 8-7; lost to Liam Ball (Meadowdale) 10-1; def. Tyson Zuetschel (Bethel) 3-2.

PRAIRIE

145 – Kenny Ford lost to Derrick Gillespie (Southridge) 4-1; def. David Shaulis (Bethel) 6-4; lost to Ryan Shaffer (Bonney Lake) 10-3, eliminated.

195 – Connor Wood lost by pin to Ben Broselle (Ferndale), 0:32; lost to Noah Winder (North Thurston) 3-2, eliminated.

220 – Bryan Person p. Atsamaz Pliev (Southridge) 4:28; def. Will Willsey (Lincoln) 7-6, OT

2A State Championships

At the Tacoma Dome

LOCAL RESULTS

HOCKINSON

170 – Colton Wheeler p. Cole Spencer (Ephrata) 1:39; lost to Derek Brown (Eatonville) 6-2; lost to Quintin Stansbury (West Valley-Spokane) 4-1, eliminated.

RIDGEFIELD

126 – Trevor Newburn p. Joey Alford (Orting) 1:58; lost to Ty Peth (Burlington Edison) 9-0; def. Jayden Lancaster (Rochester) 9-3.

132 – Wyatt Gaspar lost to Cesar Brizuela (Wapato) 13-6; lost to Marquel Parks (Washington) 12-3, eliminated.

182 – Dawson Lieurance lost to Boedy Taylor (Cheney) 10-5; def. Julian Gonzalez (Blaine) 8-2; lost to Bryce House (Franklin Pierce) 9-3, eliminated.

WASHOUGAL

113 – Dylan Kiemele lost by pin to Sergy Salas (Wapato), 1:13; lost by pin to Jordan Berrey (Sedro Woolley) 4:42, eliminated.

120 – Cole Pass lost by pin to Chrys Cenkush (Orting), 4:39; lost to Ben Garza (Othello) 5-3, eliminated.

138 – Dylen Cherry lost by pin to Michael Leger (Sedro Wooley), 1:38; def. Noah Smith (Renton) 2-1; lost by pin to Jayden Fernandez (Olympic) 2:07, eliminated.

145 – Tanner Lees def. Michael Stuart (Renton) 19-3; p. Matt Macauley (Blaine) 5:25.

145 – Nick Wolfe lost to Austin Spader (Orting) 4-1; def. Juan Flores (Liberty-Issaquah) 3-1, OT; def. Matt Macauley (Blaine) 4-3.

152 – John Gable lost by pin to Collin Freeman (Othello), 4:53; p. Jonathan Lara (Lynden) 4:04; lost to Devin Maddy (Lindbergh) 9-2, eliminated.

160 – Michael Hickey lost to Mouffee Borras (Olympic) 7-4; lost to Jaime Pimentel (Selah) 3-2, OT, eliminated.

WOODLAND

106 – Josiah Sanders lost by pin to John Seth (Lakewood) 3:57; p. Juan Foley (Foss) 2:32; lost to Colton Harmon (North Mason) 6-4, eliminated.

152 – Sebastian Martinez lost to Andres Aguilera (Toppenish) 6-0; lost to Caleb Joslin (Port Angeles) 4-3, eliminated.

1A State Championships

At the Tacoma Dome

LOCAL RESULTS

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN

170 – Chandler Wann lost by pin to Anthony Hall (Sultan) 1:59: lost to Toretto Magalei (Cascade Christian) 5-1, eliminated.

195 – Mike Garrison p. Riley Farrell (Klahowya) 5:49; def. Cameron Read (Goldendale) 7-3.

LA CENTER

113 – Robel Grove def. Alex Houbregs (Hoquiam) 11-3; lost by pin to Hunter Nees (Freeman) 3:37; lost by pin to Weston Thomas (Medical Lake) 2:54, eliminated.

152 – Jeffrey Mayolo p. Charlie Ewart (Riverside-Chattaroy) 1:57; def. Nick Fordham (Cle Elum-Roslyn) 16-0.

STEVENSON

106 – Georgi Scheratski lost by pin to Jeff Freidman (Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls) 0:40; lost to Dawson Husted (Zillah) 7-1, eliminated.

132 – Cody Miller def. Skyler Isaacson (Mount Baker) 16-0; lost by pin to Reuben Seeman (Colville) 1:34; def. Antonio Garcia (Hoquiam) 16-1.

152 – Braeden Waymire lost by pin to John Knight (Colville) 0:32; lost to Gavin Palmer (Forks) 20-6, eliminated.

160 – Jesse Hoffberger def. Shane Queen (Forks) 15-0; p. Sammy Desroches (Riverside-Chattaroy) 3:28.

182 – Brandon Connell lost by pin to Brandon Iris (Freeman) 1:41; lost to Ryan Caldwell (Chimacum), 16-0, eliminated.

GIRLS State Championships

At the Tacoma Dome

LOCAL RESULTS

BATTLE GROUND

120 – Sierra Joner p. Yvonne Ureste (Chief Sealth) 2:52; def. Kiara Piersen (Sequim) 1-0.

CAMAS

115 – Lacy Dunlop def. Angel Collins (North Kitsap) 8-6; lost by pin to Mya Spencer (Ephrata) 5:05, def. Michelle Mata (Mount Baker) 6-2.

135 – Sydney Burres lost by pin to Elizabeth Giles (Othello) 2:19; lost by pin to Olivia Poulton (Lakewood) 1:46, eliminated.

FORT VANCOUVER

110 – Eliana Duff lost by pin to Anjilina Sumandig (Federal Way) 2:59; lost by pin to Gabriella Mata (Mount Baker) 2:40, eliminated.

HUDSON’S BAY

130 – Allison Blaine p. Kayla Hoy (Lincoln) 1:19; def. Akina Yamada (Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls) 15-1.

SKYVIEW

105 – Hikaru Abe p. Kasandra Ozuna (Warden) 1:00; p. Anabella Garcia (Federal Way) 0:22.

170 – Jennesee Sayler lost to Quinn Lacy (Shelton) 17-3; p. Lupe Navarro (Sunnyside) 4:25; def. Allison Harvey (Lewis and Clark) 10-4.

UNION

130 – Annabelle Helm def. Patricia Deleon (Auburn) 3-2; lost to Nikki Velazquez (Othello) 11-1; def. Ivy Kraght (Kentwood) 2-1.

135 – Marissa Montano lost by pin to Asia Borsich (Kamiakin) 1:57; lost by pin to Chelsey Rochester (Yelm) 4:57, eliminated.

140 – Krista Warren p. Estrella Pulgarin (Wapato) 3:42; lost to Jasmine Pleasants (Thomas Jefferson) 3-2; def. Tatiana Molinero (White River) 8-5.

155 – Stephanie Cuevas def. Renay Monahan (East Valley-Spokane) 11-1; lost by pin to Ally De La Cruz (Kamiak) 1:42; p. Marissa De La Rosa (Royal) 0:43.

WASHOUGAL

125 – Jaden Robb lost to Mattea Potter (Granite Falls) 8-3; lost to Galiela Valencia (Graham Kapowsin) 5-3, eliminated.

140 – Mialisa Oster lost to Kaylee Martinez (Othello) 7-1; lost by pin to Anevay Avila (Auburn) 2:26, eliminated.

145 – Morgan Ratcliff p. Cherry Neer (Mercer Island) 3:30; lost by pin to Mariya Gaither (Rogers-Puyallup) 5:15; p. Laurel Zemke (Enumclaw) 0:55.

155 – Brooklyn Wurm-Wurtz p. Lourdes Torres (Sunnyside) 5:01; lost to Kathleen Flanagan (Wilson) 12-3; lost by pin to Natalie Hall (Pasco) 3:38, eliminated.

235 – Abby Lees p. Karely Garcia (Warden) 1:15; p. Kayleen Elika (Fife) 1:55.

WOODLAND

100 – Ashlyn Daugherty p. Kaylyn Barnes (Sedro Woolley) 1:45; lost by pin to Melanie Flores (Moses Lake) 1:32; p. Diana Cantini (Kamiak) 4:24.

BOYS BASKETBALL

4A BI-DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s game

Third-place game

Curtis (20-3) vs. Union (18-4), 7:45 p.m. at Mt. Tahoma HS

2A DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Friday, Feb. 17

Championship

At St. Martin’s, Lacey

Mark Morris 63, Woodland 54

Saturday’s third-place game

Columbia River (14-9) vs. Centralia (16-7), 7 p.m. at Centralia College

MARK MORRIS 63,

WOODLAND 54

MARK MORRIS — Dawson Fitz 0, Tanner Vaillencourt 8, Masen Baker 7, Connor Stange 4, Garrett Berger 11, Tyler Berger 12, Will Burghardt 14, Zach Rismoen 4, Kyle Matthews 0.

WOODLAND — Bryce Mulder 16, Davin Rice 6, Wyatt Harsh 3, Palmer Dinehart 2, Tristan Thomas 0, Tyler Flanagan 17, Tanner Sixberry 10.

MMorris 16 14 11 22—63

Woodland 9 8 18 19—54

1A DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Friday’s games

At W.F. West

Winnter-to-state/loser-out

La Center 58, vs. Forks 46

Championship

Hoquiam 64, King’s Way Christian 61

HOQUIAM 64, KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 61

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN — Nick Pulicella 5, Karter Graves 6, Matt Garrison 12, Skyler Freeman 16, Joe Mills 14, Jared Jarvi 2, Koby Kimball 6. Totals 22 (11) 6-13 61.

HOQUIAM — Zach Spradlin 9, Anthony Nash 11, Jack Adams 16, Jace Varner 16, Jared Steen 8, Victor James 4. Totals 22 (9) 11-23 64.

King’s Way 10 17 13 21—61

Hoquiam 13 19 13 19—64

LA CENTER 58, FORKS 46

LA CENTER — Jon Eastman 2, Jake Wise 17, Joe Bork 2, Avery Seter 19, Matt Baher 2, Hunter Ecklund 16. Totals 16 (3) 23-32 58

FORKS — Jeffery Schumack 0, Keishaun Ramsey 3, Cole Baysinger 5, Parker Browning 8, Cort Prose 6, Marky Adams 24. Totals 16 (4) 8-10 46

La Center 15 15 11 17—58

Forks 11 9 13 13—46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4A DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s championship

At Puyallup

Bellarmine (22-1) vs. Camas (16-6), 4 p.m.

3A DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s games

Championship

Prairie (20-3) vs. Gig Harbor (19-3), noon at Puyallup

2A DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Friday, Feb. 17

Championship

At St. Martin’s, Lacey

Black Hills 36, W.F. West 33

Saturday’s third-place game

Mark Morris (15-7) vs. Washougal (15-5), 7 p.m. at Woodland

1A DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Friday’s games

Loser-out games

At WF West

Hoquiam 46, King’s Way Christian 32

Elma 56, Seton Catholic 36

Saturday, Feb. 18

At Kelso HS

Championship

La Center (21-0) vs. Montesano (19-3), 7:30 p.m.

Third-place game

Elma (13-9) vs. Hoquiam (9-13), 6 p.m.

HOQUIAM 46,

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 32

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN — Gracie Brown 0, Bethany Hutchin 0, Hannah Moats 5, Madison Bertrand 0, Amber Kolb 0, Gigi Conway 0, Hannah Nichols 2, MacKenzie Ellertson 24, Zoe Feldman 1. Totals 12 (5) 3-5 32.

HOQUIAM — Mode 2, Jump 2, Henandez 4, Parson 2, Krohn 16, Bagwell 7, Vonhof 13. Totals 21 (0) 4-7 46.

King’s Way 9 9 3 11—32

Hoquiam 8 12 17 9—46

GYMNASTICS

3A/2A STATE MEET

At Tacoma Dome’s Exhibition Hall

Individual event finals

Top 8 placers, plus local finishers

Vault

1, Elena Fowler (Holy Names) 9.80; 2, Sydney Griswold (Sammamish) 9.675; 3, Nina Evans (Mountain View) 9.60; 4, Brooklyn Tarr (Shadle Park) 9.525; 5, Reigan Kampmann (Mount Spokane) 9.5; 6, Julie Huang (Ingraham) 9.425; 7, (tie) Sarah Ellis (Columbia River), Celyn Stermer (Ballard), and Summer Kramer (West Seattle) 9.375.

Beam

1, Sarah Ellis (Columbia River) 9.50; 2, Kylee Tjensvold (Ridgefield) 9.475; 3, Abigail Winstead (Kamiakin) 9.45; 4, Elena Fowler (Holy Names) 9.35; 5, Paige Chickering (Lake Washington) 9.225; 6 (tie), Sydney Griswold (Sammamish) and Daphanie Chan (Juanita) 9.20; 8, Audrey Arnold (Lake Washington) 9.175.

Bars

1, Sydney Griswold (Sammamish) 9.625; 2, Kaysha Walford (Lake Washington) 9.40; 3, Mikka Yamane (Kingston) 9.35; 4 (tie) Nina Evans (Mountain View) and Audrey Arnold (Lake Washington) 9.3; 6 (tie), Jordyn Correll (Sehome) and Remi Rosencrans (Bainbridge) 9.275; 8, Julie Huang (Ingraham) 9.20.

Also 9, Kylee Tjensvold (Ridgefield) 9.125.

Floor

1 (tie), Abigail Winstead (Kamiakin) and Audrey Arnold (Lake Washington) 9.60; 3, Reigan Kampmann (Mount Spokane) 9.575; 4, Elena Fowler (Holy Names) 9.525; 5, Piper Palanik (Kamiakin) 9.5; 6 (tie), Sydney Griswold (Sammamish), Maria Gallivan (Holy Names), and Kaysha Wolford 9.45.

4A STATE MEET

Team scores — Woodinville 180.225, Camas 175.425, Bothell 172.775, Emerald Ridge 170.225, University 169.650, Kentlake 167.400, Sumner 163.725, Mount Rainier 160.675.

All-Around champion: Alli McManus, Woodinville, 38.0

Clark County athletes: 4, Jacqueline Purwins, Camas, 37.275; 11, Alexa Dietz, Camas, 36.125; 15, Emily Mattsen, Heritage, 34.975.

Local qualifiers for individual event finals:

Jacqueline Purwins, Camas: Vault, Beam, Bars.

Alexa Dietz, Camas: Vault, Beam, Floor.

Madison Martin, Camas: Beam.

Emily Mattsen, Heritage: Vault, Bars.

Jadyn Gobert, Heritage: Bars

BOYS SWIMMING

4A STATE MEET

At Federal Way

FRIDAY’S PRELIMINARIES

Top 1-8 to championship finals;

Next 9-16 to consolation finals

200 medley relay — 3, Camas (Finn McClone, Eric Wu, Christopher Xia, Tom Utas) 1:37.73.

200 freestyle — 1, Mark Kim (Camas) 1:43.19; 11, Jaden Kim (Camas) 1:47.46; 13, Jeff Fadlovich (Camas) 1:48.77.

50 freestyle — 1, Tom Utas (Camas) 21.13; 6, Maksim Dolbinin (Heritage) 21.90; 15, Christopher Xia (Camas) 22.53.

100 butterfly — 3, Jaden Kim (Camas) 52.21; 8, Andrew Chang (Union) 53.05; 19, Austin Fogel (Camas) 54.36.

100 freestyle — 3, Maksim Dolbinin (Heritage) 47.65; 4, Tom Utas (Camas) 47.67; 7, Finn McClone (Camas) 48.61; 8, Christopher Xia (Camas) 48.90.

500 freestyle — 1, Mark Kim (Camas) 4:36.59; 11, Austin Fogel (Camas) 4:57.65.

200 free relay — 1, Camas (Eric Wu, Jaden Kim, Tom Utas, Mark Kim) 1:27.24.

100 backstroke — 6, Finn McClone (Camas) 54.31; 7, Jeff Fadlovich (Camas) 54.63

100 breaststroke — 7, Eric Wu (Camas) 58.75; 13, Val Tikhomirov (Union) 1:00.66; 14, Kai Johnson (Skyview) 1:00.67.

400 free relay — 3, Camas (Finn McClone, Jaden Kim, Christopher Xia, Mark Kim) 3:13.43; 18, Union (Andrew Chang, Cody Le, Nick Solovey, Val Tikhomirov) 3:28.03; 24, Skyview (Liam Johnson, Harrison Nabors, Justin Paladin, Kai Johnson) 3:36.16.

3A STATE MEET

At Federal Way

FRIDAY’S PRELIMINARIES

Top 1-8 to championship finals;

Next 9-16 to consolation finals

200 medley relay — 14, Mountain View (Gabriel Fassler, Enoch Tsai, Jacob McCarthy, Fred Grimshaw) 1:43.44.

200 freestyle — 22, Jeremiah Fassler (Mountain View) 1:58.07; 23, Enoch Tsai (Mountain View) 2:01.52.

200 individual medley — 19, Tenzin Zingkha (Mountain View) 2:08.35.

50 freestyle — 23, Fred Grimshaw (Mountain View) 23.00; 24, Christian Madden (Mountain View) 23.14.

100 butterfly — 6, Jacob McCarthy (Mountain View) 53.18; 24, Christian Madden (Mountain View) 57.91.

100 freestyle — 21, Fred Grimshaw (Mountain View) 51.48.

500 freestyle — 23, Jeremiah Fassler (Mountain View) 5:29.64; 24, Parker Kingsley (Hudson’s Bay) 6:08.57.

200 free relay — 9, Mountain View (Christian Madden, Enoch Tsai, Jacob McCarthy, Fred Grimshaw) 1:32.27.

100 backstroke — N/A

100 breaststroke — N/A

400 free relay — N/A

2A STATE MEET

At Federal Way

FRIDAY’S PRELIMINARIES

Top 1-8 to championship finals;

Next 9-16 to consolation finals

200 medley relay — 4, Columbia River (Rob Mead, Josh Bottelberghe, Sam Walker, Ben Phelps) 1:41.43; 20, Hockinson (Jessie Smith, Nathan Kirsch, Cody Austin, William Bradley) 1:58.36.

200 freestyle — 1, Josh Bottelberghe (Columbia River) 1:40.62; 3, Isaiah Ross (Washougal) 1:46.20.

200 individual medley — 14, Sam Walker (Columbia River) 2:06.57.

50 freestyle — 8, Joe Dodd (Hockinson) 22.73.

100 butterfly — 17, Joe Dodd (Hockinson) 56.29.

100 freestyle — 2, Rob Mead (Columbia River) 47.96; 14, Evan Oja (Hockinson) 51.72; 16, Daniel Brown (Washougal) 51.86; 21, Ben Phelps (Columbia River) 52.82.

500 freestyle — 4, Isaiah Ross (Washougal) 4:49.69; 7, Sam Walker (Columbia River) 4:53.17.

200 free relay — 1, Columbia River (Josh Bottelberghe, Isaac Wooten, Ben Phelps, Rob Mead) 1:32.27; 9, Hockinson (Evan Oja, Cody Austin, Samuel Morris, Joe Dodd) 1:35.73.

100 backstroke — 3, Rob Mead (Columbia River) 52.88; 19, Ben Phelps (Columbia River) 1:01.84; 20, Evan Oja (Hockinson) 1:01.95.

100 breaststroke — 1, Josh Bottelberghe (Columbia River) 55.13.

400 free relay — 15, Columbia River (Anthony Jenkins, Sean Wozniak, Isaac Wooten, Sam Walker) 3:47.84; 19, Washougal (Isaiah Ross, Levi Collins, Daniel Brown, Landon Schmid) 3:55.95.