In Our View: Cheers & Jeers

Cheers: To Bigfoot. Yes, to Bigfoot — or Sasquatch, if you prefer. The legendary creature is mythical (so far as we know), and yet he is a part of the Northwest culture. For generations, we have claimed the gorilla-like biped as our own, with the most common legends claiming that he and his kind inhabit the forests of Washington, Oregon and British Columbia. That has not stopped other states from attempting to encroach upon our folklore. Last fall, a taxpayer-funded expedition from the University of New Mexico-Gallup sought to uncover proof of the legendary creature; and this weekend, the inaugural Nebraska Bigfoot Conference is being held. Trust us, Bigfoot does not live in Nebraska; would you hide out in cornfields if you were 9 feet tall?

Therefore, state Sen. Ann Rivers, R-La Center, is to be commended for introducing a bill to have Bigfoot declared Washington’s official state cryptid. A cryptid is a creature whose existence has not been confirmed (we had to look it up, too). While curmudgeons might decry lawmakers spending time considering such a bill, we cheer Rivers for introducing a little levity to the proceedings in Olympia.

Jeers: To mudslides. It is true that there is not a lot we can do about Mother Nature. But persistent rains this week created havoc as several hillsides collapsed and sent debris cascading across roads in Western Washington. Locally, a slide closed all northbound lanes on Interstate 5 near Woodland at Milepost 22, and a large pothole opened up at Milepost 26. Closures elsewhere included Interstate 90 east of Seattle.

It has been a winter of extreme weather for this part of the country, resulting in some difficult driving conditions. While there is nothing we can do about the weather, we can urge everybody to stay safe and be cautious while on the roads.

Cheers: To the “Drug Take-Back Act.” Clark County councilors are wise to throw their support behind legislative efforts to create a statewide program that would collect and dispose of unwanted medications. A proposal in Olympia would require drug manufacturers to create and fund a program allowing hospitals, pharmacies, and law enforcement to collect medications in secure drop boxes.

Drug companies argue that such programs are ineffective because of low participation. But a statewide program would help lead to awareness and increase participation. In the process, it would be one small step toward mitigating the opioid addiction problems that are afflicting this state and others.

Jeers: To untreated wastewater. Because of a mechanical failure, King County’s West Point Treatment Plant is spewing 50 million gallons of untreated wastewater each day into Puget Sound. Officials say about 90 percent of that is stormwater and about 10 percent is raw sewage.

Wastewater pollution already is a concern in Puget Sound, with pharmaceuticals and industrial chemicals having been found in fish. The latest spill further demonstrates the fragility of our environment and the need for diligence in protecting it. Meanwhile, the hope is that officials can solve the problem quickly.

Cheers: To Lou Brancaccio. After nearly 20 years at The Columbian, Brancaccio is retiring today from daily management of the newsroom. As editor, he has shepherded the newspaper through vast changes in the industry while maintaining a consistently high level of quality from an award-winning staff. As a columnist, he has helped to hold elected officials accountable for their actions.

Brancaccio will serve as the paper’s editor emeritus and continue to be a presence on its pages and throughout the community. Best of luck to Lou and his family with all their future endeavors.