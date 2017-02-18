Lees caps wrestling career in dominate fashion

A A

TACOMA — Abby Lees had a perfect finish to a career that will long be remembered in the Washougal High School wrestling room.

Hikaru Abe had a trip she’ll never forget. A “judo trip,” in fact.

Lees and Abe each won state titles Saturday at the Mat Classic state wrestling championships at the Tacoma Dome.

Lees won her second title in her fourth appearance in the state championship match. She won the 235-pound crown by pinning all four opponents she faced over two days.

None of Lees’ matches lasted longer than one round. She pinned Mariah Stewart of Federal Way in 90 seconds to add a title to the one she won as a sophomore.

“It has been a pattern, win-loss win-loss,” Lees said. “I came in and lost, then came back knowing what I wanted.”

Lees didn’t just win, she dominated. Her four matches lasted a combined five minutes, 35 seconds – shorter than the length of one regulation match.

“My gameplan was to stay in position,” Lees said. “I know if I get out of position, this is state and they’re going to take advantage of it.”

And when Stewart made a mistake in the final, Lees pounced.

“She slipped,” Lees said. “I fell on top and took advantage of it.”

Abe, a Skyview junior, scored two points with eight seconds left to win the Class 4A state title at 105 pounds over Holly Beaudoin of North Kitsap.

The winning move?

“It was a judo trip actually,” she said. “I’ve been doing judo for 10 years.”

Abe’s match was tied 2-2 after her opponent from Poulsbo scored one point on an escape midway through the final period.

As the clock ticked under 10 seconds, Abe grabbed her opponent by the shoulders, stuck her foot forward and threw her to the ground. She pounced on top to score two points for a 4-2 lead.

Beaudoin was awarded a point for an escape just before the buzzer, making the final score 4-3.

“I knew I had to get a point because it was about to go into overtime,” Abe said. “I didn’t want to go to overtime.”

Battle Ground senior Sierra Joner had a heartbreaking and controversial loss in her 120-pound final.

With the match tied 1-1, Brooklyn Bartelson of Puyallup made a move right as the final buzzer sounded.

The referees originally ruled the takedown came too late. But after conferring, they awarded Bartelson two points for a 3-1 win.

Joner’s coaches protested for several minutes, but to no avail.

Hudson’s Bay freshman Allison Blaine finished third at 130 pounds. After a 2-1 loss in the semifinals, she rebounded with a 9-3 win and a pin.