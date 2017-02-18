Local trio on top of state wrestling

A A

TACOMA — Three different wrestlers. Three different schools. Three different physiques.

They now have one thing in common — state champion.

Ethan Rotondo, James Rogers and Dylan Ingram spanned the spectrum of the wrestlers at the Mat Classic state championships Saturday.

The three Clark County wrestlers reached where every competitor at the Tacoma Dome wanted to get, the top of the podium.

Rotondo, a senior from Union, won his second state title in two years when he captured the 120-pound crown.

Rogers, a sophomore from Battle Ground, completed an undefeated season by winning the 160-pound championship.

Ingram, a Camas senior who won a state football title in the Tacoma Dome in December, added the 220-pound state title to his trophy case.

“It didn’t feel real back then and this still doesn’t feel real, like I have a couple more matches to wrestle,” Ingram said.

Rotondo became Union’s first two-time state champion in the program’s 10 seasons when he beat Elias Romero of Sunnyside 5-4. He is also the first two-time champ in John Godinho’s 26 years of coaching.

When asked why Rotondo has become such a successful wrestler, Godinho pointed to his aggressive style.

“It’s his attacks,” he said. “He always stays on his opponent. He always looks to score when he’s on his feet.”

Rotondo is so confident on his feet, he chose to fall behind 4-3 early in the third period. He allowed one point by letting his opponent go free so they could wrestle standing up.

The strategy worked.

Rotondo scored a two-point takedown with 50 seconds remaining, then rode out the match to win 5-4.

Rotondo said his second title is a much greater thrill than last year, when he won at the smallest weight class, 106 pounds.

“I went up two weights and I’m not even cutting weight,” he said. “So to win it at 120 is just huge. It means so much more to me than winning at 106, when I was cutting weight and just bigger than everyone.”

Rogers was in control throughout his 160-pound title match, beating Ketner Fields of Curtis 9-0. Through two periods, he had built a 7-0 lead on his opponent from University Place.

“I just had a vision,” said Rogers, who finished the season 42-0. “I’d like to think my famous line is ‘tunnel vision.’ This was at the end of the tunnel. And I made it.”

Like Rotondo, Rogers also went up two weight classes from last year, when he placed second at 145 pounds.

Rogers said a growth spurt over the past year made wrestling at that higher weight feel natural.

Ingram also started fast in his 7-4 win over Dagan Kramer of Tahoma. He took a 5-0 lead and nearly pinned his opponent from Covington in the first period.

“The first period is always a big part of my match,” Ingram said. “If I can get that first takedown, I feel like I’m in pretty good position.”

Two Clark County wrestlers came within one point of their state-title goals.

Jackson McKinney of Skyview lost 5-4 to Trevor Senn of Mead in the 182-pound final. The junior trailed narrowly for much of the match. In the final minute, his late shots were well defended by his opponent from Spokane.

Battle Ground senior Izaiah Duran lost 2-1 in overtime of the 152-pound final to Hunter Cruz of Moses Lake.

After he couldn’t break free for a point during his period of overtime in the down position, Duran chose to allow a point and let Cruz up. With 30 seconds to get a two-point takedown, Duran’s efforts were denied.

Jeffrey Mayolo of La Center reached the championship match at 152 pounds in Class 1A with a 10-9 overtime win in the semifinals. But there was little drama in the final as he was pinned in 23 seconds by Adrian St. Germain of Vashon Island.