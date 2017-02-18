Miss Clark County event set

A A

Miss Clark County and Miss Clark County’s Outstanding Teen will be crowned at a pageant on Feb. 25.

The event, including an onstage interview, talent demonstration and modeling of evening wear or sportswear, begins at 3 p.m. at Fort Vancouver High School, 5700 E. 18th St. Tickets are $20.

Miss Clark County is an official preliminary to the Miss Washington and Miss America programs; the goal of the local Miss Clark County Scholarship Organization is to generate scholarship dollars for young women. Learn more at www.missclarkcountywa.org.

The 2017 Miss Clark County contestants are high school seniors through age 24:

• McKenzie Hammond.

• Heidi Johnson.

• Abbie Kondel.

• Wanda McNealy.

• Bella Reese.

• Mariah Solonka.

• Willow Warren.

The 2107 Miss Clark County’s Outstanding Teen contestants are age 13-17 (but no high school seniors):

• Madi Ball.

• Emma Boonabi.

• Karsyn Brinkley.

• Olivia Green.

• Kallie Hutchinson.

• Alexa McCallum.

• Vanessa Munson.