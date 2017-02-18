Ogles triple-double helps lead Clark past SW Oregon

A A

Kaden Ogles had a triple-double as the Clark men’s basketball team kept pace in the NWAC South region with a 99-91 win over Southwestern Oregon on Saturday at Coos Bay, Ore.

Ogles, a freshman from Newberg, Ore., had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Penguins improved to 7-6 in the region standings and 14-9 overall.

Clark is in fourth place with three games remaining. The top four receive postseason berths.

Luke Osborn, a freshman from Tualatin High, led the Penguins in scoring with 28 points. He also had nine rebounds as Clark outrebounded the Lakers 41-25.

Clark is at Umpqua in Roseburg, Ore., on Wednesday in its only game of the week.

WOMEN: SW Oregon 76, Clark 73 — The Penguins dropped their third game in a row and fell into eighth place in the South standings.

Union High grads Abby Forsyth and Mailia Aguigui combined for 37 points for Clark with Forsyth scoring a team-high 19. Prairie High grad Emily Peters had six points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Clark (7-17, 4-9) is at Umpqua on Wednesday.