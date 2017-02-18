Save the Date: Activities get more active as springtime sprints to town

A A

Enjoy the love of "Southern Comforts," presented by Love Street Playhouse. In a Victorian home, a surly Yankee widower and a vivacious widow from Tennessee find what they least expect late in life, a second chance at love. The performances begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight and 2 p.m. Sunday, and continue through March 5 at Love Street Playhouse, 126 Love St., Woodland. Tickets are $17 to $20. 360-907-9996 or www.lovestreetplayhouse.com

The Storm City Roller Girls will face off against the Northwest Derby Company in the opening bout of the roller derby season. The two teams of women compete to score points flat course roller derby track, with doors opening at 5 p.m. tonight at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 17402 N.E. Delfel Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $12, free for ages 5 and younger, $6 for parking. 360-823-3833 or http://stormcityrollergirls.com

Or join The Columbian from 1 to 3 p.m. today for a community open house where we’ll congratulate editor Lou Brancaccio on his next adventure into retirement. The first 100 people in the door will receive a free “Don’t Do Stupid Stuff” mug. There will be refreshments and a look inside The Columbian’s newsroom at 701 W. Eighth St., Vancouver. Admission is free. 360-735-4467 or www.columbian.com

The Native American Education Program (Title VI) will host the annual traditional Powwow to highlight student leaders, promote indigenous awareness and to share cultural diversity with the community. The festivities will feature a Grand Entry at 1 and 7 p.m. with doors opening at noon March 4 at Heritage High School, 7825 N.E. 130th Ave., Vancouver. There will be Native American social dancing, drumming and singing, cultural performances, Native arts and craft vendors, fry bread and concessions, plus informational booths. Admission is free. 360-604-6757 or 360-836-2191.

St. Paddy’s for Kids hosts a themed activity fair for children and families to welcome the spring planting season from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11 at the Luepke Community Center, 1009 E. McLoughlin Blvd. Vancouver. Participants can visit hands-on stations, take part in arts and crafts, listen to storytime and fill the activities passport. Hosted by the Parks Foundation of Clark County. Admission is free. 360-487-8370 or www.parksfoundation.us/about/events

Ke Kukui Foundation presents the fourth annual Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival, features performers specializing in the classical guitar genre of Hawaii, at 1 p.m. March 11 at the Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 N.E. Alberta St., Portland. Tickets are $25 to $30, $40 for preferred seating. 503-764-4731 or www.albertarosetheatre.com

The award-winning Clark College Orchestra, under the direction of Donald Appert, will present its winter concert, “Lyric Sweets.” The orchestra will be joined by Australian opera singer David Wakeham, a baritone who will perform arias of Wagner and Verdi. The orchestra will also perform music by Dvorak and Rachmaninoff. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. March 15 at the Royal Durst Theatre, Vancouver School of Arts & Academics, 3101 Main St., Vancouver. Admission is free. 360-992-2662 or www.clark.edu/campus-life/arts-events/music/music-concerts

Mark the beer calendar for the return of the Vancouver Spring Brewfest, with a mix of seasonal beers and college basketball with broadcasts of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament plus craft and food vendors. The beer festival is open 4 to 10 p.m. March 17, noon to 10 p.m. March 18 at the Vancouver Landing Amphitheater, 100 Columbia St., Vancouver. Tickets are $22 for starter package, $30 for all-star package, $7 for designated drivers, for 21 and older. www.tickettomato.com/event/4531/vancouver-brewfest-spring-edition

Film score arranger Rodney Sauer with an ensemble of Vancouver Symphony Orchestra soloists will perform a score to the silent film “The Scarecrow,” written, directed by and starring the incomparable Buster Keaton. There will also be a screening of “What Price Goofy?” and “Gertie the Dinosaur,” one of the earliest animated films in history. The film and music event begins at 3 p.m. March 19 at the Kiggins Theatre, 1011 Main St., Vancouver. Tickets are $25, $10 for students. 360-735-7278 or http://vancouversymphony.org

And register for the Couve Clover Run on March 26. This annual race features 3-, 7- and 10-mile courses that take participants through Officer’s Row, Fort Vancouver and the Vancouver Farmers Market. Post-race events include sweet and savory treats, brews from local pubs, a pampering station and prizes for festive costumes. Race registration is $40 to $50 for 3 miles, $50 to $70 for 7 and 10 miles, $20 to $35 for ages 17 and younger. 360-574-7292 or http://whyracingevents.com