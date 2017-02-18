Two pedestrians struck by Vancouver police car

A A

Two pedestrians were injured Saturday when they were struck by a Vancouver Police Department patrol car in a crosswalk in downtown Vancouver, according to a police statement.

The incident occurred at about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Columbia Street and Evergreen Boulevard, the statement said.

A patrol officer was traveling west on Evergreen Boulevard and was making a left turn to go south on Columbia Street, when his patrol car hit two pedestrians who were crossing in the crosswalk, the statement said.

Both pedestrians were transported to a hospital with minor injuries and were treated and released, according to the statement. Their names were not released Saturday, nor was the name of the officer involved.

The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating, the statement said.