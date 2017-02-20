$1 million Mega Millions prize is still unclaimed

A A

Some lucky soul picked up a million-dollar lottery ticket December in Vancouver, and hasn’t claimed it or doesn’t know they have it.

On Dec. 30, someone bought a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket somewhere in Vancouver, according to Erin Brown, a spokeswoman for the Washington lottery.

The winning numbers for the unclaimed ticket are 06-21-33-39-43, and the Mega Ball number is 02.

Brown said the lottery doesn’t share precisely where tickets were bought, since that’s part of how they confirm the validity of tickets.

Since a winning ticket is valid 180 days from the date of a drawing, the winner, whoever it is, has until June 28 to claim the prize.