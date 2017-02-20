Missing Portland toddler now in protective custody

A A

PORTLAND — Portland police say the toddler who went missing from a Portland home this weekend is now in protective custody.

Police say the 2-year-old is in custody out of concern for the boy’s “welfare and safety at home,” according to The Oregonian/OregonLive (http://bit.ly/2l0IjQd ).

Authorities launched a major search for the toddler after his mother reported the boy missing at about 6 a.m. Saturday.

A K9 team discovered the boy in blackberry bushes about two blocks from his home at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

The boy was treated at a local hospital for injuries and exposure to cold weather.

A court hearing regarding the boy’s custody is scheduled Tuesday. Oregon’s Department of Human Services is involved.