Sheriff’s office: Keep eye out for missing boy

A A

Officials are asking residents to watch for a Vancouver boy who has been missing since Feb. 4.

Damen Jollymore was last seen at his home, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office also said Damen has an emotional condition that doesn’t require medication but may cause confusion or stress.

The boy was described as white, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. He has dirty blond hair and hazel eyes. He also wears glasses and braces with red and blue bands, and has a strawberry-colored birthmark the size of a 50-cent piece on the back of his neck.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket that looks like a vest, black slip-on boots and a black backpack, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information about Damen’s whereabouts to call detective Craig Marler at 360-397-2108.