Afghan government forces surround vice president’s home

KABUL — Government troops surrounded the fortified luxury home of First Vice President Abdurrashid Dostum in the Afghan capital Tuesday in an all-day standoff, raising fears of a violent confrontation with his armed guards. The former warlord, accused of brutalizing a political rival, has refused to cooperate with a government investigation for several months.

The action came after Dostum repeatedly ignored requests for cooperation from the attorney general’s office in investigating the case, including summonses for nine of Dostum’s guards and other employees wanted for questioning.

But on Tuesday evening, after hours of tension and confusion gripped the capital, Dostum spoke publicly with supporters inside his house, saying he had ordered his guards to avoid any armed clash. At the same time, he warned that any move to unseat him would weaken the government of President Ashraf Ghani.

In his first public comments on the case since December, when a fellow ethnic Uzbek leader named Ahmad Ishchi accused Dostum of holding him prisoner, subjecting him to brutal assaults and ordering guards to sodomize him, the vice president dismissed the accusations as “a conspiracy of the enemies.”

The allegations against Dostum triggered outrage among Western governments and rights groups, which termed the case a major test of Ghani’s ability to establish the rule of law. Under Ghani’s direction, the Afghan attorney general began an investigation of the charges, but Dostum refused to answer several official summonses and warrants issued for nine guards in his employ.