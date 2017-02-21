Army Corps looks to replace homes lost to dam construction

A A

YAKIMA — The Army Corps of Engineers is looking for ways to replace homes that were destroyed when the Dalles Dam was built in 1957.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that the Corps has dedicated $1.56 million to create a project plan and has requested another $1.49 million from Congress to help get the project underway.

A recent study by the Corps found that 85 tribal families who lost their homes in the construction of the Dalles and Bonneville dams did not receive any compensation. The planned project hopes to change that.

The Dalles Dam began operations in 1957. Before that, its construction displaced members of four Columbia River tribes: Yakama, Nez Perce, Umatilla and Warm Springs. When dam doors closed, entire villages were inundated with water.