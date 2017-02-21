Battle Ground opens this year’s industry fair to all

A A

Battle Ground High School will open its doors Thursday to job seekers, new and experienced, at its second Industry Fair.

The fair, which runs from 5 to 7 p.m. with résumé workshops from 3 to 6:30 p.m., will bring more than 60 employers to the school to share job and apprenticeship opportunities. The school is at 300 W. Main St. in downtown Battle Ground.

Though the fair is focused on students, Kevin Doyle, a career guidance specialist at Battle Ground High School, said the district intentionally opened the event to the community at large. Last year, about 500 people attended.

“We’re trying to really show our students and our community what kind of career opportunities are within Clark County, Southwest Washington and even down into Portland,” Doyle said.

Employers from sectors including health care, education, manufacturing, transportation, hospitality and more will be represented at the fair. Clark College representatives will provide information about apprenticeship and vocational programs.

The district will also host a college fair later this year, but Doyle said he intentionally developed this event to focus on jobs rather than college programs. He recalled a visit to the Portland Career Expo, which he called “fabulous,” but said the combination of colleges and job opportunities could be overwhelming.

“I wanted it separate to differentiate between (college and) what you can do right out of high school,” Doyle said.

Visitors are encouraged to bring résumés and dress professionally, as some employers might be ready to hire at the fair.

“We have some employers who are like, ‘We have job openings, we might want to hire,’ ” Doyle said. “And we’re like. ‘Go for it.’ ”

The fair is sponsored by Battle Ground Public Schools, WorkSource and Partners in Careers.

For more information, contact Doyle at doyle.kevin@battlegroundps.org or 360-885-6598 with questions.