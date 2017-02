A A

An armed man reportedly robbed a Camas Papa Murphy’s store Tuesday night.

Police were called to the take-and-bake pizza chain, at 2406 S.E. 8th St., shortly before 9 p.m.

Emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian indicated a man with a gun robbed the business. There was no indication anyone was hurt badly, or, as of 9:30 p.m.. that the suspect was apprehended.