Vancouver man accused of killing, dismembering his mother

A A

A Clark County judge set bail at $5 million today for a man accused of killing and partially dismembering his mother at their Maplewood residence in Vancouver last week.

A SWAT team discovered the woman’s body following a two-hour standoff with Kenneth Jay Moore, 45, in which he’s also accused of pointing a rifle at a Vancouver police officer conducting a welfare check.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the dead woman this morning as Leisa A. Holt, 60. She died of multiple blunt-force head injuries, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Moore, her adult son, was in Clark County Superior Court this morning on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree assault. He wore a suicide-prevention smock — given to inmates who may try to harm themselves with standard jail clothing — and was pushed into the courtroom in a wheelchair.

When Judge Gregory Gonzales asked Moore if he understood his rights and wanted a court-appointed attorney, Moore said, “I think so” and “I believe so.”

Gonzales appointed Vancouver attorney Louis Byrd Jr. to represent Moore. He will be arraigned March 7.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Kasey Vu said Moore may have used a different name in the past so prosecutors have not yet been able to verify his criminal history.

According to court records filed in the case, Jeff Hesterley called 911 about 9:15 a.m. Friday to request a welfare check at the residence of his girlfriend, Holt, at 3715 E. 18th St. The two had been dating for seven months, and he hadn’t heard from her since Feb. 14 when they had lunch together at a restaurant. She also had stopped going to work.

Hesterley had called Holt over the next few days, but no one answered. He then drove to her house Friday to check on her. He entered her home with his key and was confronted by Moore, who also lives there. Moore blocked Hesterley from entering, screamed at him to get out and slammed the door shut. That’s when Hesterley called the police, an affidavit of probable cause states.

Vancouver police responded about 15 minutes later to check on Holt. Officers Brett Bailey and Brian Schaffer knocked on the door and announced their presence. They entered the house when no one answered. Once inside, they were confronted by Moore. He stood near a hallway with a rifle and pointed the barrel at Bailey’s head. The officers retreated and requested SWAT assistance, the affidavit states.

Additional Vancouver police officers and a SWAT team responded to the residence, where a standoff ensued.

According to radio traffic monitored at The Columbian, SWAT officers deployed a robot to approach the residence and used a “flash bang” — an explosive device that temporarily disorients a target’s senses — before Moore walked out of the house.

Officers detained Moore, and as they cleared the residence, found what appeared to be a dead woman inside, court records said.

Moore was subsequently booked in the Clark County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault for allegedly pointing the rifle at Bailey. He declined to speak with detectives and requested a lawyer.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and began processing the scene. Officers identified the dead woman as Holt from her driver’s license and said it appeared she suffered blunt force trauma to her head and lacerations from some type of “edged instrument,” according to court documents.

Officers found “sharp cutting instruments” near Holt’s body and household cleaning chemicals, such as bleach. Moore had begun to dismember his mother’s body and clean up the scene, the affidavit said.

Vu said today that the police investigation is ongoing.

Holt remembered

In a phone interview, Hesterley, 51, of Milwaukie, Ore., told The Columbian that Holt was an elder of the Confederated Tribes of the Coville Reservation. She worked as a waitress at the downtown Portland Hilton, where the couple had met through work.

“She was the most honest and open person and giving to anybody,” he said. “She was just so kind to everybody, and I was so fortunate to be able to be with her the last few months of her life.”

When Hesterley first met Holt, he said she told him that she cares for Moore, who apparently suffered injuries from a car crash several years ago. He cares for his parents, he said, so that is something they had in common.

“(We are) devoted to our families,” Hesterley said. “As far as she was concerned, (Moore) was pretty well incapacitated.”

Hesterley never met Moore before Friday, he said, which was odd because he’s been over to Holt’s residence many times. He said Moore was always in his room.

Hesterley said the Hilton plans to hold an employee memorial service for Holt but those details have not yet been finalized.

Breaking news reporter Emily Gillespie contributed to this report.