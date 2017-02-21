Multiple hurt, people trapped after Dollars Corner crash

A A

Multiple people reportedly were hurt and needed to be cut from their vehicles following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon at Dollars Corner.

The crash was reported around 12:40 p.m., at the intersection of Northeast 72nd Avenue and state Highway 502, or Northeast 219th Street.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said on Twitter that multiple vehicles were involved. One had rolled, leaving one person trapped inside a vehicle and with serious injuries, he said.

Finn said a woman driving a pickup suffered head trauma, and her arm was pinned under the rolled truck. A baby was on board, he said, and was unhurt.

Emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian indicated others may have needed cutting out as well.

Finn advised drivers avoid the area. Traffic heading west on highway 502, and the intersection at Dollars Corner, was blocked for the crash response.

This article will be updated.