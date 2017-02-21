Inslee, school superintendents, call for local levy fix

A A

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee is calling on Republicans in the Senate to pass a measure delaying a deadline for a reduction in the amount of money school districts can collect through local property tax levies.

Inslee talked with reporters Tuesday after a meeting with superintendents from four Washington school districts about impacts of the so-called “levy cliff.”

School districts face a reduction in the amount they can collect through local levies starting next year, but a measure that has already passed the House pushes that deadline off until 2019. But that bill has stalled in the Republican-led Senate, which instead chose to include the delay within their overall education proposal that passed out of the Senate earlier this month. But because the proposal includes several issues still being negotiated between both chambers, it’s unlikely that that will pass any time soon, which is why Democrats say the levy fix is needed first.