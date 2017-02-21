Light plane crash in Australia kills 5, including 4 Americans

A A

MELBOURNE, Australia — An Australian pilot and four American tourists on a golfing vacation were killed when a light plane crashed into a suburban shopping mall and burst into flames Tuesday, shortly after takeoff in the Australian city of Melbourne, officials said.

The twin-engine Beechcraft Super King Air crashed about 45 minutes before the Direct Factory Outlet mall in Essendon was due to open, Police Minister Lisa Neville said.

The U.S. Embassy in Canberra confirmed that four victims were U.S. citizens. Texans Greg Reynolds De Haven and Russell Munsch have been identified by their families on social media as two of the victims. The pilot was Max Quartermain, owner of the charter company Corporate and Leisure Travel.

De Haven’s sister Denelle Wicht posted on Facebook that her 70-year-old brother had been killed during “a once in a lifetime trip to Australia” with friends.

Munsch was a founding partner in the Texas law firm of Munsch Hardt, which said in a statement Tuesday that he litigated some of the most prominent bankruptcy cases in the U.S., including the 2001 bankruptcy proceedings for Houston-based Enron Corp., one of the largest energy companies in the world before its collapse. He would have turned 62 on Wednesday.

“He could take something that’s exceedingly complicated and boil it down and present it in a very simple way in court that was easy to understand,” Rick Kopf, another founding partner of the firm, told The Associated Press.

An energy consulting firm in Austin, Texas, confirmed its former CEO and co-founder was also a victim in the crash. Glenn Garland was one of the founders in 2003 of CLEAResult and served as chief executive before retiring in 2015.

In a statement Tuesday, CLEAResult co-founder Jim Stimmel describes Garland as a “visionary” when it came to finding efficiencies in producing and providing energy.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a briefing Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s “thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims” and that U.S. Embassy and Consulate officials will provide assistance as the investigation progresses.